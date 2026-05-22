Montreal farm recalls broccoli microgreens for possible E. coli contamination

Send this page to someone via email

A Montreal-based farm has issued a recall for its broccoli microgreens due to possible E. coli contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says.

Lufa Farms says 50-gram packs of broccoli microgreens sold between April 20 and May 8 may be contaminated. These products were sold in Ontario and Quebec, and online.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The CFIA says recalled products should not be consumed. They can be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

Signs of E. coli include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and watery or bloody diarrhea.

“Food contaminated with pathogenic E. coli may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” the CFIA says. “In severe cases of illness, people may die.”

Story continues below advertisement

The CFIA says it is conducting a food safety investigation and other products could be recalled.