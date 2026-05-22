Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Nurses union, B.C. employer reach tentative agreement after strong strike vote

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2026 6:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC nurses vote 98.2% in favour of a strike'
BC nurses vote 98.2% in favour of a strike
The BC Nurses' Union says its members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of job action. Negotiations broke down between the union and the province in April after six months of bargaining. Ben O'Hara-Byrne has the details. – May 12, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A tentative contract agreement has been reached between the union representing about 60,000 nurses in British Columbia and their provincial employer.

The deal comes after members of the BC Nurses’ Union voted this month more than 98 per cent in favour of strike action if necessary, more than a year after their last agreement expired.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The union says in a news release that the deal includes a general wage increase of 12 per cent over four years, improvements to benefits, workplace safety measures and provisions for better work conditions.

The release says it has also negotiated an agreement with the Ministry of Health, securing “significant additional funding” toward the implementation of minimum nurse-to-patient ratios across the province.

The union says a vote on ratification is scheduled from June 15 to 19.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says additional details on the deal will be made public after ratification is complete on both the employer’s side and the nurses’ side.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices