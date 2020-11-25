Police on scene as crowds gather at Etobicoke restaurant that opened indoor dining

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police officers are once again at an Etobicoke restaurant that opened indoor dining despite coronavirus restrictions.

Crowds gathered at Adamson Barbecue, located on Queen Elizabeth Boulevard near Royal York Road and The Queensway, Wednesday morning.

Global News observed the restaurant serving take out, but it wasn’t clear if indoor dining was reopened again.

In a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account Tuesday night, however, it appeared the business did intend to allow customers to dine in.

Dozens of people showed up to eat inside Adamson Barbecue on Tuesday and the restaurant was eventually served a closure order from Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa in accordance with Ontario’s Health Protection and Promotion Act.

Story continues below advertisement

“Just unbelievable. It looks like he’s going to contravene our order,” Coun. Mark Grimes said at the scene on Wednesday.

“I’ve been in contact with the mayor’s office again this morning [and] Toronto police … We’ll escalate as we have to, but to be clear, we’re going to be shutting him down.”

Councillor Mark Grimes remains on the scene along with more police officers who have just arrived. Health officials are also inside the restaurant. pic.twitter.com/PvxAo7us92 — Marianne Dimain (@MDimainGlobal) November 25, 2020

Demonstrators against lockdown restrictions have used the restaurant as a protest location since its reopening.

Dozens gathered in the parking lot Wednesday, in an apparent violation of provincial gathering rules which currently limit outdoor gatherings to 10 people in Toronto. Most were seen not physical distancing and not wearing masks in the crowded scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Grimes said he asked that a “physical barricade” be set up to block entrance to the restaurant, but was told that isn’t possible. He also said he asked that the restaurant owner be served with a maximum fine of $100,000.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues and Nick Westoll

Police have now arrived at Adamson BBQ which planned to open again despite orders not to. About a dozen flag waving supporters outside with the owner pic.twitter.com/EEgBOPiq9v — Marianne Dimain (@MDimainGlobal) November 25, 2020