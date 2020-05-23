Ontario reports 412 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths as total cases surpass 25K

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 412 new cases of novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 25,040.

Twenty-seven new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,048.

Over 19,100 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 76.5 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Just over 11,000 additional tests have been conducted — again below the province’s testing goals — bringing the total number completed in the province to just shy of 600,000. Around 5,900 cases are under investigation.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 912, with 147 in intensive care and 119 on a ventilator.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,495 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 2,148 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,437 cases among staff.

More to come.