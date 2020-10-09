Coronavirus: Indoor dining, gyms ordered to close in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario has announced new restrictions for Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa amid rising coronavirus cases.

The new measures, which are set to take effect on Saturday at 12:01 a.m., include the closure of indoor dining at restaurants and bars, as well as the closure of gyms, casinos, cinemas, and performing arts centres.

The province’s chief medical officer of health is also calling all Ontarians to “limit trips outside of home” except for essential purposes including school, grocery shopping, medical appointments, and outdoor physical activities.

“In addition, travel to other regions in the province, especially from higher transmission to lower transmission areas, should only be for essential purposes,” a government statement read.

Social gatherings, meanwhile, continue to be limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors where physical distancing can be maintained.

Ontario reported a record 939 new coronavirus cases on Friday, up from the previous record of 797 on Thursday.

More to come.