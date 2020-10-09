Ontario to report new record of over 900 coronavirus cases, implement more strict measures: sources

Send this page to someone via email

Sources tell Global News that the Ontario government will report over 900 new cases of coronavirus and is expected to implement more strict measures as cases continue to rise in the province.

Friday’s case count surpasses Thursday’s, which saw 797 new infections and was the previous highest case record in Ontario.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce new restrictions on gyms and indoor dining at restaurants at his daily press briefing on Friday at 1 p.m.

The provincial government held an emergency cabinet meeting that stretched late into the night on Thursday. Officials will be convening again Friday morning to finalize new restrictions.

More to come.

