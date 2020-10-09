Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor announces restrictions for Toronto, Peel and Ottawa
Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams on Friday outlined recommendations he has made to Premier Doug Ford and his cabinet in response to a spike in cases, saying “modified” Stage 2 restrictions will be put in place for Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa. This includes prohibiting indoor dining, and the closure of indoor gyms, cinemas, casinos and fitness centres. Schools and places of worship will remain open.