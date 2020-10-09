23 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,029

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 23 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 1,029, including 41 deaths.

The new cases are in Innisfil, Essa, Barrie, Springwater, Muskoka Lakes, New Tecumseth, Adjala-Tosorontio and Bradford.

Four of the new cases are related to a local institutional outbreak, while six are community-acquired and four are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case. The rest of the new cases are under investigation

Since Sunday, there have been 111 new COVID-19 cases in the region, which is the highest number of weekly cases reported since the start of the pandemic. This includes 43 cases that are associated with an outbreak at the Simcoe Manor long-term care home in New Tecumseth, Ont.

Of all the health unit’s 1,029 COVID-19 cases, 85 per cent — or 879 — have recovered, while two remain in hospital.

In October, one-third of newly-reported coronavirus cases have been related to a local institutional outbreak.

There are currently six COVID-19 outbreaks across the region: three at long-term care facilities, one at a congregate setting and two at workplaces. There have been 31 outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka in total.

On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region will move to a modified version of Stage 2 on Saturday. The new restrictions will close indoor dining, gyms, casinos, movie theatres and other businesses in the affected regions.

The announcement comes as Ontario recorded its highly daily coronavirus case count to date on Friday: 939. Friday’s count brings the province’s total number of case to 57,681, including 2,997 deaths.

