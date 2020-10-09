Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

23 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,029

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 6:10 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor announces restrictions for Toronto, Peel and Ottawa' Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor announces restrictions for Toronto, Peel and Ottawa
WATCH: Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams on Friday outlined recommendations he has made to Premier Doug Ford and his cabinet in response to a spike in cases, saying “modified” Stage 2 restrictions will be put in place for Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa. This includes prohibiting indoor dining, and the closure of indoor gyms, cinemas, casinos and fitness centres. Schools and places of worship will remain open.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 23 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 1,029, including 41 deaths.

The new cases are in Innisfil, Essa, Barrie, Springwater, Muskoka Lakes, New Tecumseth, Adjala-Tosorontio and Bradford.

Read more: 19 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total tops 1,000

Four of the new cases are related to a local institutional outbreak, while six are community-acquired and four are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case. The rest of the new cases are under investigation

Since Sunday, there have been 111 new COVID-19 cases in the region, which is the highest number of weekly cases reported since the start of the pandemic. This includes 43 cases that are associated with an outbreak at the Simcoe Manor long-term care home in New Tecumseth, Ont.

Of all the health unit’s 1,029 COVID-19 cases, 85 per cent — or 879 — have recovered, while two remain in hospital.

In October, one-third of newly-reported coronavirus cases have been related to a local institutional outbreak.

Read more: Ontario reports record of over 900 coronavirus cases as new restrictions announced

There are currently six COVID-19 outbreaks across the region: three at long-term care facilities, one at a congregate setting and two at workplaces. There have been 31 outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka in total.

On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region will move to a modified version of Stage 2 on Saturday. The new restrictions will close indoor dining, gyms, casinos, movie theatres and other businesses in the affected regions.

The announcement comes as Ontario recorded its highly daily coronavirus case count to date on Friday: 939. Friday’s count brings the province’s total number of case to 57,681, including 2,997 deaths.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces $300 million to help businesses impacted by new COVID-19 restrictions' Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces $300 million to help businesses impacted by new COVID-19 restrictions
