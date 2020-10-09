Menu

Canada
October 9 2020 2:07pm
04:19

Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor says more data was needed before enacting restrictions

When asked why officials waited a week to implement the restrictions Toronto’s top doctor Eileen de Villa was calling for, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams on Friday said they had requested further information from the city and others seeing higher case numbers to provide data. He said provincial health officials needed more analytics and modelling that were so compelling, a move needed to be made quickly.

