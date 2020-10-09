Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor defends messaging, says not a lot of transmission in schools
Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams on Friday defended messaging on COVID-19 restrictions, saying he felt it was clear in terms of measures and issues like social circles, but the issue came to people in the summer interpreting it differently and expanding their circles. He also said that there have not been a lot of cases in schools, but the issue has been people who test positive for COVID-19 bringing the coronavirus into the buildings.