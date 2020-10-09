Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces $300 million to help businesses impacted by new COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Friday that to help businesses impacted by new restrictions being implemented in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa to curb COVID-19, $300 million would go towards helping with fixed costs. He said it would also waive provincial and municipal property tax, as well as hydro and natural gas bills. Ford did not say when the money will be made available.