Coronavirus: Ontario health officials say intervention needed, but not yet at province-wide level

Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, said on Friday that amid a large growth in COVID-19 cases, intervention is needed in order to bring case numbers down but not at a province-wide level. He said jurisdictions like Toronto that are seeing a spike in cases, similar to the curve “of a hockey stick,” need changes but the same does not apply to other areas seeing few new cases daily.