Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 9

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

City of Toronto to suspend some recreation programs amid coronavirus resurgence

Officials said as of Tuesday, various programs and services will be suspended in Toronto including: registered and instructional programs including skating and swimming lessons, group fitness classes and wellness programs

hockey games, scrimmages

drop-in sports programs other than leisure skating and swimming

indoor permits for social gatherings and sports games

billiards, foosball, table tennis The programs are deemed “high-risk” for coronavirus transmission as they are done indoors and involve close contact, often without masks, officials said. Around 20,000 people are expected to be affected and they will all receive refunds automatically.

939 new COVID-19 cases in Ontario, new provincial record as new restrictions expected

Ontario is reporting 939 new cases of coronavirus and sources tell Global News the government is expected to implement more strict measures as cases continue to rise in the province.

According to Friday’s provincial report, 336 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 150 in Peel Region, 126 in Ottawa, 68 in York Region, 59 in Halton Region and 40 in Hamilton. All other public health units in Ontario reported under 35 new cases.

Senior government sources said some recommendations being considered are more restrictions on indoor dining at restaurants, gyms and fitness centres, cinemas, casinos and venues.

The sources also said these are being considered for Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa. These three areas have consistently made up the majority of daily case counts in recent weeks.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 876 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 482 among students and 149 among staff (245 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 56 more cases from the previous day.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 369 cases reported among students and 94 cases among staff (165 individuals were not identified).

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 429 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Four schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 236 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 20 since the previous day (nine new child cases and 11 new staff cases).

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,880 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of one death from the previous day. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

There are 56 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of one.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 145 active cases among long-term care residents and 178 active cases among staff — down by eight cases and up by six cases respectively in the last day.