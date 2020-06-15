More Ontario regions to enter Stage 2 of reopening Friday; Toronto, Peel, Windsor still excluded

Send this page to someone via email

More regions in Ontario will enter Stage 2 of reopening on Friday amid improving coronavirus case numbers, though Toronto, Peel Region, and Windsor-Essex will continue to be excluded.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement during a press conference Monday afternoon.

Stage 2 allows for the reopening of outdoor dining services at bars and restaurants, shopping malls, outdoor recreation facilities, hair and beauty salons, as well as barbershops, among other changes.

Toronto reported 85 new coronavirus cases on Monday, while Peel Region reported 41. Windsor-Essex had seven new cases. Overall, the province reported 181 new cases — a sign of a continuing downward trend overall.

Twenty-eight of the province’s 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases on Monday, with 18 reporting none at all.

