Brampton Amazon facility must close, workers need to self-isolate amid outbreak: Peel Public health

An Amazon facility in Brampton must close and all of its workers must self-isolate for 14 days effective midnight Saturday amid a COVID-19 outbreak, Peel Publish Health said Friday.

“The current public health investigation has determined that high-risk exposure to COVID-19 for everyone working at Amazon Heritage cannot be ruled out. Over the past few weeks, the rate of COVID-19 infection across Peel has been decreasing while the rate inside this facility has been increasing significantly,” a statement from medical officer of health Dr. Lawrence Loh read Friday.

All workers at the facility located at 8050 Heritage Road are required to self-isolate until March 27, unless “they have tested positive in the last 90 days and completed their isolation period as directed by public health,” the statement continued.

The health unit said it has been working closely with Amazon to contain the outbreak. Loh said the closure would also allow for the company to pursue “additional operational changes” the health unit has recommended in order to avoid future outbreaks.

“This Amazon facility is in a vulnerable community and employs thousands of people,” Loh said. “Immediate action must be taken to protect these essential workers and the community where they live.”

The decision was a difficult but necessary one to stop the outbreak from spreading further in both the facility and the community,” Loh said.

“Essential workers remain the backbone of our community and I continue to urge both employers and policy makers to provide paid sick leave to anyone impacted by COVID-19,” he said.