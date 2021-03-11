Ontario data shows coronavirus case declines levelled off, postponed procedures pose major concern

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government‘s latest modelling data suggests progress in reducing coronavirus cases has stalled and deferred medical procedures and screening is poised to have a heavy impact on the health-care system.

“Declines in community cases and test positivity have levelled off. Cases are increasing in most public health units as we see mobility rise,” Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, the co-chair of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, told reporters Thursday afternoon.

“The variants of concern continue to spread across Ontario and our ability to control the rate of spread will determine whether we return to normal or we face a third wave of infection.”

Officials once again said the coming weeks will be “critical” in determining what restrictions will be in place for the summer, noting masking and distancing restrictions will be needed to control the spread of more contagious variants of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Science Advisory Table also sounded the alarm on deferred care and missed screening for other diseases.

“There will be a substantial and prolonged surge in the need for care across sectors. Our actions now will actually determine our ability to access care later,” Brown said.

For example, the presentation highlighted an earlier “substantial” decline in cancer screening tests will result in long-term consequences for cancer outcomes.

Looking at the province’s surgical backlog, the Table reported there were zero surgical cases as of March 15, 2020, and it jumped to roughly 75,000 cases in May when the surgical restart program began. As of February, there were 227,410 cumulative backlogged surgical cases.

However, there was encouraging news contained in the province’s data. Brown said COVID-19 vaccinations in long-term care facilities continue to pay off with the number of resident and staff cases declining. He also said deaths have flattened with one resident death reported in nearly a week.

This is a developing story that will be updated.