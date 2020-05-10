Ontario reports 294 coronavirus cases marking lowest increase since late March

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 294 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 20,238.

It’s the lowest increase in cases since March 31, when 260 were reported.

Thirty-five new deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 1,634.

Nearly 14,800 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 73 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 17,600 additional tests have been conducted, bringing the total number completed in the province to 433,994. Over 14,800 cases are under investigation.

Sunday’s report marks a 1.5 per cent increase in cumulative cases, while Saturday saw an increase of 1.8 per cent and Friday 2.5 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 961 (down by 55) with 195 in intensive care (down by 8) and 140 on a ventilator (down by 18).

The newly-reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Saturday for Toronto and Ottawa, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Forty-two per cent of cases are male, with 57.2 per cent reported in females. A total of 162 cases did not specify male or female.

19 and under: 524 cases, or 2.6 per cent

20 to 39: 4,762 cases, or 23.5 per cent

40 to 59: 6,187 cases, or 30.6 per cent

60 to 79: 4,364 cases, or 21.6 per cent

80 and over: 4,390 cases, or 21.7 per cent

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,235 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, an increase of 48. There are currently 172 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

The ministry also indicated there are 2,727 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,693 cases among staff.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

Story continues below advertisement