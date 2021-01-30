Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctors ask government to reopen schools before other sectors

By Holly McKenzie-Sutter The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2021 2:18 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario modelling shows UK variant likely will become dominate strain by March' Coronavirus: Ontario modelling shows UK variant likely will become dominate strain by March
WATCH ABOVE: Health experts say Ontario will likely continue to see community spread of the UK variant and it is predicted to be the dominant strain by March. Erica Vella has details from the province’s latest modelling figures.

Ontario’s regional public health officials are asking the province to prioritize opening schools before other public health restrictions are lifted.

The chair of the Council of Ontario Medical Officers of Health has written to the provincial health and education ministers, asking for deployment of extra measures including getting children back into classrooms.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis’ Friday letter says the council considers it both possible and imperative to open schools before other sectors.

Read more: Ontario reports 73 more COVID-19-related deaths, 2,063 cases

The letter cites guidance from Toronto’s SickKids hospital, the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and observations from local public health units.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Schools in several southern Ontario regions with high infection rates have been closed through January, with the province staggering reopenings in rural and northern areas that have fewer cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario’s top doctor said Friday that schools in some regions may stay online until rapid COVID-19 tests can be deployed.

The province reported 2,063 new cases of COVID-19 and 73 more deaths on Saturday.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Montreal teacher dies after contracting COVID-19' Coronavirus: Montreal teacher dies after contracting COVID-19
Coronavirus: Montreal teacher dies after contracting COVID-19
© 2021 The Canadian Press
