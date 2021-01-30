Ontario reports 73 more COVID-19-related deaths, 2,063 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 2,063 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 266,363.

“Locally, there are 713 new cases in Toronto, 379 in Peel and 178 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

A total of 240,494 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 2,623.

Seventy-three additional deaths were also reported on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 6,145.

Nearly 59,600 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 9,624,165 tests and 31,463 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 3.3 per cent, which is the same as the last two days and is down from last Saturday’s report, when it was 4.5 per cent.

Provincial figures showed there are 1,273 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 18), with 353 in intensive care (down by seven), 216 of whom are on a ventilator (down by 55).

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

130,356 people are male

134,528 people are female

34,787 people are 19 and under

97,405 people are 20 to 39

76,874 people are 40 to 59

38,455 people are 60 to 79

18,802 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

2:06 Coronavirus: Ontario to require mandatory testing at Toronto Pearson airport for arriving travellers Coronavirus: Ontario to require mandatory testing at Toronto Pearson airport for arriving travellers

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,516 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 25. There are currently 227 outbreaks in long-term care homes, 118 of which are reported to have no resident cases.

There are 911 active cases among long-term care residents and 883 among staff.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 336,828 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, which is an increase of 9,373. So far, 67,787 people have received both required doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

