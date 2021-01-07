Ontario students will not be returning to in-person school on Monday, sources say

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has learned that Ontario students will not be returning to the classroom on Monday, sources say.

Premier Doug Ford said the announcement will be made by the province’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams who has a press conference scheduled for 3 p.m. at Queen’s Park.

All students in northern Ontario and elementary students in southern Ontario were put on virtual learning for the first week back on Jan. 4 to Jan. 8. Those students were expected to return to in-person learning on Jan. 11.

However, sources say students will not be returning to in-person learning inside schools on Monday.

High school students in southern Ontario are on virtual learning until Jan. 25 as per restrictions previously outlined by the province.

“I will never, ever, ever, sacrifice our kids going back to school if the health table and the doctors are telling me not to do it,” Ford said at an unrelated event Thursday morning.

“Folks, there is proof in the pudding, before the Christmas holidays we saw positivity rates of 3 per cent. Now, the information I received as of late yesterday afternoon, that has jumped 116 per cent,” Ford said.

The premier continued, “As soon as we went through Christmas and we got together, we saw young children when they were going to get tested it is now at 20 per cent. So 1 in every 5 children under the age of 13, they’re testing positive.”

On Thursday, Ontario reported 3,519 new coronavirus cases and 89 more deaths, both figures marked single-day records ever recorded in the province since the pandemic began.

