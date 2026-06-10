New Brunswick teachers receiving 14.5 per cent wage bump over five years

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New Brunswick’s public school teachers are getting a 14.5 per cent wage bump over five years.

The salary hike is part of a new collective agreement the Liberal government has signed with the province’s elementary and high school educators.

Heidi Ryder of the New Brunswick Teachers’ Federation says the new salaries are competitive compared to other provinces.

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Ryder told reporters the wage increase will help retain employees and attract new educators to New Brunswick.

She added the agreement also recognizes time spent by teachers preparing for class.

Premier Susan Holt says the contract signals that education is a priority for her government.

“Education is the thing that, if you invest in it, then the future of New Brunswick will be bright,” Holt said.

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A copy of the signed contract was not immediately available.