COVID-19
January 7 2021 3:44pm
06:45

Coronavirus: Elementary students in southern Ontario to continue online learning until Jan. 25

Ontario chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams on Thursday announced that elementary school students in the southern regions of the province will continue online learning until Jan. 25 due to “increasing community transmission” of the coronavirus. He said schools in the northern regions of Ontario can open for in-class attendance, however the region will remain in province wide lockdown until Jan. 23.

