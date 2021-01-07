Menu

Education

Coronavirus: Guelph’s medical officer of health extends online learning until Jan. 24

By Matt Carty Global News
Guelph’s medical officer of health has instructed all local school boards and private schools to continue online learning until Jan. 24.

Dr. Nicola Mercer said in a statement on Thursday that there has been a significant rise in COVID-19 cases and evidence of transmission among school-aged children.

Read more: Coronavirus: Most Ontario elementary students will continue online learning until Jan. 25

“We must make this difficult decision to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep our region safe,” she said.

Mercer’s announcement came before the provincial government announced all in-person learning for elementary schools be postponed until Jan. 25 in southern Ontario.

High school students in southern Ontario are on virtual learning until Jan. 25 as previously outlined by the province.

Schools have been further instructed to continue in-person support for students with special education needs who cannot be accommodated through remote learning.

Read more: Dr. Tom Stewart out as Niagara Health CEO after Caribbean vacation

“As a parent myself, I know this will be a challenge for many families in the region,” said Dr. Mercer.

“Thank you for your continued sacrifices to reduce the threat of COVID-19 to our children and our region. To our teachers, staff, administrators and boards, thank you for continuing to deliver exceptional education during these difficult times.”

