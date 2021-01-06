Dr. Tom Stewart out as Niagara Health CEO after Caribbean vacation

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Tom Stewart is out as the CEO of Niagara Health following a trip to the Caribbean over the holidays amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Stewart, who is also the CEO of St. Joseph’s Health System, had already resigned from his position on Ontario’s COVID-19 advisory table on Tuesday.

A statement from Niagara Health said that for the past six years, the organization has had a contractual agreement with St. Joseph’s Health System that, among other things, meant the two health systems would have the same CEO.

“The Board of Directors of Niagara Health have decided to end the purchase of CEO services within the agreement effective immediately,” the statement read.

“The Board of Directors of Niagara Health would like to thank Dr. Tom Stewart for his valuable service to our system and the people of Niagara.”

The current president of Niagara Health, Lynn Guerriero, will become president and interim CEO.

A statement from the senior vice-president of St. Joseph’s Health System on Tuesday said Stewart was on “approved vacation” from Dec. 18 to Jan. 5. During that time, he travelled to the Dominican Republic.

Global News reached out to St. Joseph’s Health to see if Stewart remains CEO there, but did not receive a response as of late Wednesday.

The Board of Directors of Niagara Health have decided to end the purchase of CEO services within the agreement with St. Joseph’s Health System effective immediately. Read the Board's full statement here: https://t.co/5DMHcv3bv5 pic.twitter.com/oApdO2rrHO — NiagaraHealth (@niagarahealth) January 7, 2021