Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Students return to virtual school as part of Ontario lockdown measures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2021 6:09 am
Click to play video 'Ontario education workers rally for financial support for families amid school closures' Ontario education workers rally for financial support for families amid school closures
WATCH ABOVE: Teachers and parents are calling on the Ontario government to provide extra financial support to families across the province. As Brittany Rosen reports, education workers say financial stability is increasingly impacting students’ abilities to learn as the pandemic continues.

TORONTO — Students across Ontario will return to the virtual classroom today as part of a provincewide lockdown.

The measure ends for all students in northern Ontario and elementary students in southern Ontario after the first week back from winter break.

High schoolers in southern Ontario will continue online learning until Jan. 25.

The move is part of a provincial lockdown that began on Boxing Day and is set to last until Jan. 9 in northern Ontario and Jan. 23 in southern Ontario.

Trending Stories

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario teachers, parents rally for financial support for families

It comes after a long weekend that saw record-breaking COVID-19 case counts.

The province logged 3,363 new cases on Saturday, up from Thursday’s record of 3,328.

Story continues below advertisement

Yesterday, it recorded 2,964 new cases and 25 deaths.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19ontario teachersonline learningOntario lockdownontario studentsvirtual learninge-learning
Flyers
More weekly flyers