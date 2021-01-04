Students return to virtual school as part of Ontario lockdown measures

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Students across Ontario will return to the virtual classroom today as part of a provincewide lockdown.

The measure ends for all students in northern Ontario and elementary students in southern Ontario after the first week back from winter break.

High schoolers in southern Ontario will continue online learning until Jan. 25.

The move is part of a provincial lockdown that began on Boxing Day and is set to last until Jan. 9 in northern Ontario and Jan. 23 in southern Ontario.

It comes after a long weekend that saw record-breaking COVID-19 case counts.

The province logged 3,363 new cases on Saturday, up from Thursday’s record of 3,328.

Yesterday, it recorded 2,964 new cases and 25 deaths.