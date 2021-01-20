Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: 121 employees test positive at Mississauga Canada Post facility

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 11:55 am
The Canada Post logo is seen on the outside the company's Pacific Processing Centre, in Richmond, B.C., Thursday, June 1, 2017.
The Canada Post logo is seen on the outside the company's Pacific Processing Centre, in Richmond, B.C., Thursday, June 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Over 100 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus at a Canada Post facility in Mississauga.

Canada Post said 121 employees have tested positive at their Dixie Road facility since Jan. 1.

The postal service said Peel Public Health has also advised that a shift of employees who work inside the Gateway East facility be tested. That testing began on Tuesday.

Read more: Ontario reports 89 new COVID-19-related deaths, 2,655 more cases

“In addition, Canada Post has offered testing on site to other employees in the Gateway facility on a voluntary basis,” the postal service said.

“In the meantime, public health has confirmed that Canada Post is able to maintain its operations.”

Employees who do test positive will leave work and will be advised to self-isolate, Canada Post said.

