Coronavirus: 121 employees test positive at Mississauga Canada Post facility

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Over 100 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus at a Canada Post facility in Mississauga.

Canada Post said 121 employees have tested positive at their Dixie Road facility since Jan. 1.

The postal service said Peel Public Health has also advised that a shift of employees who work inside the Gateway East facility be tested. That testing began on Tuesday.

“In addition, Canada Post has offered testing on site to other employees in the Gateway facility on a voluntary basis,” the postal service said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“In the meantime, public health has confirmed that Canada Post is able to maintain its operations.”

Story continues below advertisement

Employees who do test positive will leave work and will be advised to self-isolate, Canada Post said.

1:11 Coronavirus: Toronto Mayor Tory says city ‘will be ready’ for mass-vaccination rollout Coronavirus: Toronto Mayor Tory says city ‘will be ready’ for mass-vaccination rollout