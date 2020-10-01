Menu

Education

Coronavirus: Ontario government revises school, child care centre screening guidelines

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2020 3:06 pm
Click to play video 'Taking symptoms off COVID-19 screening lists for students could lead to rise in cases: experts' Taking symptoms off COVID-19 screening lists for students could lead to rise in cases: experts
WATCH ABOVE (Sept. 22): A handful of coronavirus screening symptoms have been taken off the list in British Columbia. But some Ontario doctors say this is not the time to relax the rules. There is concern that if Ontario were to follow suit and remove certain symptoms, there could be a rise in COVID-19 cases. Katherine Ward reports.

TORONTO — Ontario is changing its COVID-19 symptom screening guidance for the province’s schools and child care centres.

The province is now asking parents to keep their children home from school for 24 hours if they have either a runny nose or headache.

If a child has both of those symptoms they are asked to consult a health-care provider or have a COVID-19 test before returning to school or child care.

Read more: Toronto District School Board’s COVID-19 screening app back in service

Previously, the government had asked that children with either single symptom stay home until they received a negative COVID-19 test or other medical diagnosis.

Ontario is also removing abdominal pain or conjunctivitis from its screening list.

Earlier this month, British Columbia removed 10 symptoms from their school screening sheet including runny nose.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
