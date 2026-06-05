Edmonton’s Grey Nuns Hospital looking to fund NICU music therapy program

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Having your child stay at the NICU can be difficult for any family. One program at Edmonton’s Grey Nuns Hospital is hoping to make that easier, through the power of music.

Gypsy Bendoy’s son, Timothy, has been in the hospital since he was born. On Thursday, joy and music filled his room.

“He was smiling, could see like a little smile in his face,” said Bendoy.

Timothy was born prematurely and is just over a month old. He is in the NICU at Edmonton’s Grey Nuns Community Hospital.

Music has been a big part of his short life, as Bendoy’s husband is a musician. She says her husband has played music for all three of their children, who were all born prematurely.

“My husband played music when they were still in my tummies, like all my babies were still in my tummies, and even after they were born, they all loved music,” said Bendoy.

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But on Thursday, a different musician paid Timothy a visit.

Her name is Rebecca Lappa, and she’s actually not a musician but a music therapist.

Lappa is from Edmonton and was born prematurely. She’s also a master’s student and approached the hospital with an idea for the first NICU music therapy program in Edmonton — one she says has many benefits.

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“You can be supporting people with reducing their heart rate, supporting sleep regulation, bonding with parents. A really great way for somebody in the NICU to bond with their baby, even if they aren’t able to, say, pick them up or cuddle them or do maybe any of the normal things that you might be doing,” Lappa said.

The effect was felt first hand by the Bendoys. Lappa played the guitar for the mother and son, reducing young Timothy’s heart rate and bringing a tear to Bendoy’s eyes.

“From the time he was born with all this, like sometimes monitors, alarms and all that stuff, it scares you. It never gets easier,” said Bendoy. “Seeing my baby without monitors, responding to it, relaxing, it’s all coming back to me. ”

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The music therapy program ran for four months at the Grey Nuns. With the positive feedback from families, the hospital is hoping to make it permanent.

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“The family is more mental health benefits, really uplifting, takes them to a different place than being in a critical care hospital environment,” said Mark Lansing, program manager at the Grey Nuns Hospital.

“I think it’s one of those things that’s universal. Regardless of what culture you come from or language you speak, music speaks to everybody. So it’s a way that everybody can connect on a human level.”

The two-year program could cost up to $70,000. They’re looking to the community to help fund it.

“This program has a way of completely transforming people’s lives from birth to the families. It’s something that will create lasting impact in a really innovative way,” said Karlee Conway, marketing and communications director for the Covenant Foundation.

Bendoy hopes other families in the NICU get to experience what she did.

“It’s emotional because you know music is like a connection to you.”