Toronto District School Board’s COVID-19 screening app down

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto District School Board says its health screening app is unavailable as students return to school.

The app is a checklist for students to confirm each day that he or she does not have any symptoms of COVID-19.

The checklist asks students if they have any symptoms such as fever, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat or trouble swallowing, runny nose or red eyes, loss of taste or smell, not feeling well or sore muscles, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea.

It also asks if the students have travelled outside of Canada in the last 14 days or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus without wearing PPE.

Students are being told to use the paper system.

SERVICE ALERT: Health Screening Application and ServiceIT are unavailable. Our team is investigating and we apologize for the inconvenience. — TDSB IT Services (@TDSB_IT) September 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement