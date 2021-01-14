Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Stay-at-home emergency alert message sent to Ontarians

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Click to play video 'Ontario government reveals Stay-at-Home order’s legal regulations' Ontario government reveals Stay-at-Home order’s legal regulations
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario government reveals Stay-at-Home order’s legal regulations.

The Ontario government has issued an emergency alert reminding Ontarians there is a stay-at-home order in effect amid surging coronavirus cases.

The alert was sent just after 10 a.m. Thursday through the Alert Ready broadcast system to all cellphones or devices connected to cellular networks as well as on broadcast to all TVs and radio stations.

The message read: “A stay-at-home order is in effect. Only leave home for essential purposes such as food, healthcare, exercise or work. It’s the law. Stay home, stay safe, save lives. Learn more at Ontario.ca/covidresponse.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario government’s stay-at-home order now in effect

Ontario declared a state of emergency earlier this week and issued a stay-at-home order that came into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

The provincial government said the alert will be active on televisions and radio stations for 15 minutes, and on cellphones for five hours.

An emergency alert broadcast on televisions for the stay-at-home order issued by the Ontario government.
An emergency alert broadcast on televisions for the stay-at-home order issued by the Ontario government. Jen Mulrine / Global News
Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesEmergency alertStay-at-home-orderontario alert messageontario emergency alert message
Flyers
More weekly flyers