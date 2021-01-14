Stay-at-home emergency alert message sent to Ontarians

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government has issued an emergency alert reminding Ontarians there is a stay-at-home order in effect amid surging coronavirus cases.

The alert was sent just after 10 a.m. Thursday through the Alert Ready broadcast system to all cellphones or devices connected to cellular networks as well as on broadcast to all TVs and radio stations.

The message read: “A stay-at-home order is in effect. Only leave home for essential purposes such as food, healthcare, exercise or work. It’s the law. Stay home, stay safe, save lives. Learn more at Ontario.ca/covidresponse.”

Ontario declared a state of emergency earlier this week and issued a stay-at-home order that came into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

The provincial government said the alert will be active on televisions and radio stations for 15 minutes, and on cellphones for five hours.

