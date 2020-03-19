Menu

Environment

Ontario government close provincial parks due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2020 6:31 am
Updated March 19, 2020 6:33 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario declares state of emergency
WATCH ABOVE Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario declares state of emergency. (March 17, 2020)

TORONTO – Ontario is closing provincial parks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks says it decided to shutter the parks until April 30 to protect the health of employees and visitors.

Andrew Buttigieg, a spokesman for the parks minister, says staff will post signs at park entrances to notify people about the closures.

READ MORE: Toronto police suspend parking enforcement for several offences amid coronavirus outbreak

He says where possible, park entrances will be gated and buildings locked.

Buttigieg says ministry staff will get in touch people who are in the backcountry or at campgrounds to tell them about the closure.

They’re being asked to leave by Thursday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaCoronavirus OntarioOntario ParksOntario provincial parks
