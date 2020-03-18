Toronto police suspend parking enforcement for several offences amid coronavirus outbreak

As most residents are being encouraged by public health officials to stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, Toronto police have suspended parking enforcement for several offences.

“We have been taking advice from public health officials and making decisions that balance our need to provide community safety with maintaining the health and safety of our members,” police said in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon.

“Given the changing needs of our city, particularly for those who are now working from home, caring for others, or trying to ensure the flow of goods and services, [Toronto police are] making adjustments to parking enforcement effective immediately.”

Police said the following offences aren’t being enforced “until further notice” unless there are “significant” traffic and/or community safety concerns:

– On-street permit parking

– On-street time limit offences (e.g. one-, two- or three-hour parking)

– North York winter maintenance bylaw

– Expired vehicle validation licence plates

– Boulevard parking

– School zones with posted no stopping, no standing and/or no parking signs

Officers said all other parking offences will still be enforced, including no stopping and no standing areas, rush hour routes as well as metered parking spots.

The move comes as many institutions and businesses have closed at the direction of the government in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. Coupled with pleas for people who have travelled internationally and those who aren’t feeling well to self-isolate, many are staying in their homes.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 212 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

