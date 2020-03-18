23 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Ontario, total active cases at 205

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario health officials say there are 23 new coronavirus cases in Ontario on Wednesday bringing the total number of active cases to 205.

Most of the new cases had a travel history to countries like the U.S., Caribbean, Japan, U.K., Germany Pakistan, Turkey, Mexico, Austria, India and Europe in general.

Others were listed as having contracted COVID-19 through close contact, and some were listed as pending.

New cases include patients from Toronto, York Region, Peel Region, Halton Region, Waterloo, Hamilton, Ottawa, Middlesex-London, Chatham-Kent, Grey Bruce, Simcoe-Muskoka, Brant and Algoma.

All of the patients are listed as self-isolating at home.

Ontario has five cases resolved and one death. Just under 14,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Ontario saw its first coronavirus-related death in the province on Tuesday — a 77-year-old man from Barrie.

