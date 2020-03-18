Menu

Health

23 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Ontario, total active cases at 205

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 1:06 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 1:11 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario declares state of emergency over COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario declares state of emergency over COVID-19. Erica Vella has details. (March 17, 2020)

Ontario health officials say there are 23 new coronavirus cases in Ontario on Wednesday bringing the total number of active cases to 205.

Most of the new cases had a travel history to countries like the U.S., Caribbean, Japan, U.K., Germany Pakistan, Turkey, Mexico, Austria, India and Europe in general.

Others were listed as having contracted COVID-19 through close contact, and some were listed as pending.

New cases include patients from Toronto, York Region, Peel Region, Halton Region, Waterloo, Hamilton, Ottawa, Middlesex-London, Chatham-Kent, Grey Bruce, Simcoe-Muskoka, Brant and Algoma.

All of the patients are listed as self-isolating at home.

READ MORE: Ontario government declares state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

Ontario has five cases resolved and one death. Just under 14,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Ontario saw its first coronavirus-related death in the province on Tuesday — a 77-year-old man from Barrie.

More to come…

