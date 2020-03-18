Global News at 5:30 Toronto March 18 2020 5:57pm 00:52 Coronavirus: Some Toronto stores open early for seniors to shop Some Toronto retail stores are opening early so seniors can shop in quieter surroundings and fully stocked shelves amid panic buying related to COVID-19. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6698857/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6698857/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?