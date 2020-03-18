Menu

Coronavirus: 1 new case of COVID-19 in Ottawa region, total up to 14

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 1:19 pm
A man makes his way to a COVID-19 assessment centre setup at a city building Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
A man makes his way to a COVID-19 assessment centre setup at a city building Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The province of Ontario announced 23 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario, including one positive case in the Ottawa region.

That announcement bring’s the city’s total COVID-19 cases up to 14 as of Wednesday.

The province says a man in his 20s who had recently travelled to the United States tested positive in the last 24 hours.

The man is currently self-isolating

As of Wednesday, the provincial total has reached up to 212.

