Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Ministry of Health has confirmed the first death related to COVID-19 in the province.

The 77-year-old man who died tested positive for the virus after coming in close contact with another positive case.

#BREAKING: First #COVID-19 related death in Ontario. A man, found positive for COVID after death as a result of close contact with another positive case. Coroner investigation is ongoing to determine the specific cause of death. More details will be released later today — Travis Dhanraj (@Travisdhanraj) March 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The coroner investigation is ongoing to determine the specific cause of the specific cause of death.

This is a developing story. More to come.