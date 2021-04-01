COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 1

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday.

‘Schools will remain open’ and April Break will go ahead, Ontario education minister says

Ontario’s education minister Stephen Lecce said Thursday that schools will remain open as they are “critical for mental health and learning.”

He also previously said the April Break will go ahead as planned.

Story continues below advertisement

“Students deserve to be in class,” Lecce tweeted.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,557 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Of those:

743 were in Toronto

484 were in Peel Region

311 were in York Region

107 were in Durham Region

82 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

Ontario is reporting 2,557 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the eighth straight day cases are above 2,000, bringing the provincial total to 352,460.

Story continues below advertisement

It is also the highest case count since Jan. 22 when 2,662 new cases were reported amid the second wave.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,389 as 23 more deaths were recorded.

Resolved cases increased by 1,814 from the previous day. The government said 62,290 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

As of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the provincial government reported administering 2,276,313 total COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 84,060 in the last day. There are 317,715 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Ontario ICU doctors write letter to Ford government over COVID-19 variants, warn more measures needed

A group of Ontario’s ICU doctors and physicians have written an open letter to Premier Doug Ford’s government calling for more public health measures due to COVID-19 variant spread.

Story continues below advertisement

The doctors also said in letter that they are seeing younger people on ventilators, including parents of school-aged children. They said they are seeing entire families end up in their ICUs.

“About 4 in 10 patients who come to the ICU with COVID will die.”

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,753 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which did not increase from yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 44 current outbreaks in homes, which is an increase of one from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry also indicated there are currently 9 active cases among long-term care residents and 103 active cases among staff — down by one and up by two, respectively, in the last day.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 13,278 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date. This is an increase of 249 more cases in the last day — 211 student cases, 36 staff cases and two individuals were not identified.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 1,240 out of 4,828 schools in the province which is 25 per cent of schools. Sixty-three schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 3,730 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 59 (38 new child cases and 21 staff cases). Out of 5,279 child care centres in Ontario, 341 currently have cases and 89 centres are closed.

Story continues below advertisement