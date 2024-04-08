Menu

National

Health

B.C.’s vulnerable urged to get COVID-19 booster as peak of illness season passes

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 8, 2024 6:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Report calls for more research and support for long COVID patients'
Report calls for more research and support for long COVID patients
WATCH: More than 3.5 million Canadians have experienced symptoms of long-COVID but many people still don't believe it's real. As Travis Prasad reports, a new SFU study is calling for more education, investment and support for those suffering from the lingering effects of COVID.
B.C. is launching a spring COVID-19 booster campaign.

Starting Monday, April 8, people who are at higher risk of infections are being urged to roll up their sleeves and get a booster.

It will be available throughout the province at pharmacies, regional health-authority clinics, some primary-care offices, and community health centres.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the peak of respiratory illness season has passed but the SARS CoV-2 virus continues to circulate at lower levels in the community.

People are still encouraged to wear masks in health-care settings but the additional infection prevention and control measures implemented in fall 2023 are no longer required at all times.

Click to play video: 'SFU Long COVID study'
SFU Long COVID study
B.C. health officials recommend the following people consider receiving an additional dose of the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine:

  • Adults 65 and older;
  • Indigenous adults 55 and older;
  • Adult residents of long-term care homes and assisted-living facilities (including those awaiting placement); and
  • Individuals six months and older who have been diagnosed as clinically extremely vulnerable (a CEV 1 or CEV 2 condition).
In addition, anyone who feels like they would benefit from an additional dose of the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine can contact the call centre at 1-833-838-2323 to book an appointment or walk in to a pharmacy where the vaccine is available.

As of end of day on March 31, 2024, B.C. had administered 1,457,246 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 1,562,023 doses of influenza vaccines.

