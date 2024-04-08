B.C.’s vulnerable urged to get COVID-19 booster as peak of illness season passes

B.C. is launching a spring COVID-19 booster campaign.
Starting Monday, April 8, people who are at higher risk of infections are being urged to roll up their sleeves and get a booster.
It will be available throughout the province at pharmacies, regional health-authority clinics, some primary-care offices, and community health centres.
Health Minister Adrian Dix said the peak of respiratory illness season has passed but the SARS CoV-2 virus continues to circulate at lower levels in the community.
People are still encouraged to wear masks in health-care settings but the additional infection prevention and control measures implemented in fall 2023 are no longer required at all times.
B.C. health officials recommend the following people consider receiving an additional dose of the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine:
- Adults 65 and older;
- Indigenous adults 55 and older;
- Adult residents of long-term care homes and assisted-living facilities (including those awaiting placement); and
- Individuals six months and older who have been diagnosed as clinically extremely vulnerable (a CEV 1 or CEV 2 condition).
In addition, anyone who feels like they would benefit from an additional dose of the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine can contact the call centre at 1-833-838-2323 to book an appointment or walk in to a pharmacy where the vaccine is available.
As of end of day on March 31, 2024, B.C. had administered 1,457,246 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 1,562,023 doses of influenza vaccines.
