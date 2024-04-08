B.C.’s vulnerable urged to get COVID-19 booster as peak of illness season passes

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. is launching a spring COVID-19 booster campaign.

Starting Monday, April 8, people who are at higher risk of infections are being urged to roll up their sleeves and get a booster.

It will be available throughout the province at pharmacies, regional health-authority clinics, some primary-care offices, and community health centres.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the peak of respiratory illness season has passed but the SARS CoV-2 virus continues to circulate at lower levels in the community.

People are still encouraged to wear masks in health-care settings but the additional infection prevention and control measures implemented in fall 2023 are no longer required at all times.

4:23 SFU Long COVID study

B.C. health officials recommend the following people consider receiving an additional dose of the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine:

Adults 65 and older;

Indigenous adults 55 and older;

Adult residents of long-term care homes and assisted-living facilities (including those awaiting placement); and

Individuals six months and older who have been diagnosed as clinically extremely vulnerable (a CEV 1 or CEV 2 condition).

In addition, anyone who feels like they would benefit from an additional dose of the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine can contact the call centre at 1-833-838-2323 to book an appointment or walk in to a pharmacy where the vaccine is available.

As of end of day on March 31, 2024, B.C. had administered 1,457,246 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 1,562,023 doses of influenza vaccines.