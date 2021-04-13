Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario works to create more critical care beds in hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2021 6:12 am
Click to play video: 'Surgeries cancelled as Ontario braces for more COVID-19 patients' Surgeries cancelled as Ontario braces for more COVID-19 patients
WATCH ABOVE: Cases of more transmissible coronavirus variants are surging in Ontario. Strained hospitals are forced to cancel elective and non-urgent surgeries. Mike Drolet explains how that's affecting patients.

TORONTO — Ontario says it will add hundreds of critical care beds this week to help with an influx of COVID-19 cases that is pushing the health-care system to the brink.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the government is exploring its options to boost hospital capacity and staffing levels as variants of concern wreak havoc on the province.

She said in a news conference on Monday that hospitals have been instructed to ramp down all surgeries “except the ones that are absolutely life-and-death matters.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario government adding ICU beds, hiring nursing students to deal with COVID-19 case surge

The cancellation of elective surgeries is “unfortunate, but sadly necessary right now,” Elliott said in the legislature.

The province reported 4,401 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday — more than 1,280 in Toronto — and 15 new deaths due to the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units jumped to 612 — setting another new high.

The province said the various measures will eventually help create between 700 and 1,000 ICU beds to treat the rising number of patients.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updateCoronavirus CasesCOVIDOntario HospitalsOntario COVIDOntario ICUIntensive Care Unitscrtical care beds

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers