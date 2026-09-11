N.S. women’s health advocates question progress on promised menopause clinic

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Women’s health advocates in Nova Scotia are speaking out about the quality of menopause care in the region ahead of World Menopause Month in October.

The advocacy group Women’s Access to Care & Health (WATCH) is hopeful about the province’s promised Menopause Centre of Excellence but questions whether it will address concerns about access to care.

“Every woman is going to go through menopause in some fashion, everyone in this province,” said Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin, Cumberland-North MLA and WATCH member.

“What the (health) minister should be working on, is improving the education of our primary care providers so that every primary care provider in the province is comfortable treating menopause.”

The provincial government announced the creation of a Menopause Centre of Excellence last October, saying it would be the first of its kind in Canada and would address long-standing care gaps while reducing wait times.

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The spring budget included $4.7 million toward the first phase of the centre for operating and capital costs.

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The province has stated the centre will deliver in-person and virtual care across Nova Scotia.

In February, the provincial government put out a request for proposals for clinic space, which will be staffed by providers including a gynecologist, pelvic floor physiotherapist, registered nurse and general practitioner.

There hasn’t been an update since and the clinic is slated to open this winter.

“Crickets. Nothing. Listen, I’ve started a clinic. It does not take this long to get a clinic started up and get professionals available for people. I think they need to show Nova Scotians its not just something on paper, words. We need action,” said Smith-McCrossin.

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According to Nova Scotia’s Department of Health and Wellness, there is no new update on the centre as of now. However, there will be more news to share “very soon” and the clinic is still on track to open this winter.

“I think we would love to hear a status report,” said WATCH member, Patsy Smith.

“If it’s transparent, if progress reports are announced, if status updates are provided, I think it would reassure all of us that we’re in good hands.”

WATCH has organized a rally for Sept. 16 at Grand Parade in Halifax, and members are inviting anyone concerned about the state of women’s health care to take part.