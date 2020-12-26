Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Dec. 26

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday.

Ontario enters province-wide lockdown

A province-wide shutdown aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 took effect Saturday.

The restrictions are set to remain in place for southern areas of the province for four weeks, and northern areas for two weeks.

In the Greater Toronto Area, the shutdown caused the most changes in areas that were previously labelled “red zones” under the province’s color-coded coronavirus framework — Durham and Halton regions.

Toronto, Peel Region and York Region were already under lockdown, which meant very similar restrictions compared to the shutdown orders.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,142 new cases on Saturday:

Of those:

541 were in Toronto

344 were in Peel Region

262 were in York Region

67 were in Durham Region

93 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports a total of 4,301 new coronavirus cases over past 2 days

Ontario has reported a total of 4,301 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the past two days, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections in the province to 169,411.

The province published two days’ worth of coronavirus data on Saturday morning. No numbers were released on Christmas Day on Friday.

There were 2,159 new cases on Friday and 2,142 new cases on Saturday.

Eighty-one additional deaths have been reported over the past two days — 43 on Friday and 38 on Saturday — raising the provincial death toll to 4,359.