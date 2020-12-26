Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Here are the fines people could face for violating Ontario’s coronavirus shutdown laws

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 26, 2020 3:27 pm
A supporter of 'The Line Canada' speaks to police after they issue a summons to appear under the 'Reopening Ontario Act' after a gathering of over 10 people assembled for an anti-lockdown rally to protest against COVID restrictions in Toronto on Saturday December 19, 2020.
A supporter of 'The Line Canada' speaks to police after they issue a summons to appear under the 'Reopening Ontario Act' after a gathering of over 10 people assembled for an anti-lockdown rally to protest against COVID restrictions in Toronto on Saturday December 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario entered a provincewide shutdown on Saturday in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19. It’s the second lockdown for the province since the pandemic began, with the first widespread measures having been in place during the spring.

Restrictions targeting social gatherings and businesses are among measures implemented as part of the shutdown.

Read more: Ontario enters provincewide lockdown in effort to curb rising coronavirus case counts

A list of the restrictions currently enforceable throughout Ontario by provincial law are detailed under this section of Reopening Ontario Act. Among them are:

  • A ban on indoor social gatherings with anyone outside of your household. There is an exception for a person who lives alone and visits a second household.
  • A ban on outdoor social gatherings of more than 10 people.
  • The closure or limitation on operations of some businesses, including the closure of personal care services, limitation on retail sales, and restricting restaurants and bars to take-out, delivery, or drive-thru services only.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The restrictions are expected to be locally adjusted as regions move out of lockdown next month and the province moves back to its colour-coded response framework.

Story continues below advertisement

Depending on the violation of an emergency order and the discretion of an officer who observes an offence, the type of charge laid as well as the resulting fine can vary.

In general, anyone who violates an emergency order could face a fine of $750, while a person who obstructs someone exercising power or performing a duty in accordance with an order could face a fine of $1,000.

Click to play video 'Trudeau looks back on 2020: ‘Lots of things we learned that we could have done differently' Trudeau looks back on 2020: ‘Lots of things we learned that we could have done differently
Trudeau looks back on 2020: ‘Lots of things we learned that we could have done differently

However, a person who violates an emergency order could also be issued a summons in which the court would determine a penalty upon conviction, that could include a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail.

The province has also set up a minimum $10,000 fine for hosts or organizers of parties in violation of gathering laws.

Meanwhile, corporations which violate an emergency order could face a fine up to $10,000,000 upon conviction.

Story continues below advertisement

Fines could be increased even higher “by an amount equal to the financial benefit that was acquired.”

It’s important to note that municipalities may also impose additional restrictions beyond those implemented by the province, which could include additional fines.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaOntarioCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario Coronavirus FinesOntario Fines
Flyers
More weekly flyers