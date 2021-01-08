Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Toronto hospital capacity crunch prompts pediatric transfers to SickKids to make space

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2021 7:41 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Hospitals should prepare for out-of-region patient transfers, says Ontario Health' Coronavirus: Hospitals should prepare for out-of-region patient transfers, says Ontario Health
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus: Hospitals should prepare for out-of-region patient transfers, says Ontario Health. Erica Vella reports.

Toronto hospitals are transferring some young patients to SickKids hospital to make room for adult COVID-19 patients.

Unity Health Toronto says as of Thursday, pediatric patients at St. Joseph’s Health Centre may be transferred to SickKids if their physician determines care can be met there.

It says St. Joseph’s, William Osler Health System and Humber River Hospital are all working with SickKids.

Read more: Ontario hospitals told to prepare for out-of-region patients amid rising coronavirus cases

The effort is expected to continue until COVID-19 patient volumes “return to more reasonable levels.”

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Unity Health says the system is working to ensure patients get the care they need during the “complex time” of the pandemic’s second wave.

Story continues below advertisement

The hospital network says parents can still bring their children to St. Joseph’s for care.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario hospitals brace for COVID-19 surge due to holiday rule-breakers' Coronavirus: Ontario hospitals brace for COVID-19 surge due to holiday rule-breakers
Coronavirus: Ontario hospitals brace for COVID-19 surge due to holiday rule-breakers
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesToronto Coronavirustoronto covid-19SickKidsSickKids HospitalToronto Hospitalschildren transferredToronto hospital capacity
Flyers
More weekly flyers