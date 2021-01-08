Toronto hospital capacity crunch prompts pediatric transfers to SickKids to make space

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto hospitals are transferring some young patients to SickKids hospital to make room for adult COVID-19 patients.

Unity Health Toronto says as of Thursday, pediatric patients at St. Joseph’s Health Centre may be transferred to SickKids if their physician determines care can be met there.

It says St. Joseph’s, William Osler Health System and Humber River Hospital are all working with SickKids.

The effort is expected to continue until COVID-19 patient volumes “return to more reasonable levels.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Unity Health says the system is working to ensure patients get the care they need during the “complex time” of the pandemic’s second wave.

Story continues below advertisement

The hospital network says parents can still bring their children to St. Joseph’s for care.

1:56 Coronavirus: Ontario hospitals brace for COVID-19 surge due to holiday rule-breakers Coronavirus: Ontario hospitals brace for COVID-19 surge due to holiday rule-breakers