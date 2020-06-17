Coronavirus: Ontario extends emergency orders until June 30

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says it is extending all current emergency orders until June 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The province is enforcing emergency orders under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act due to the virus.

The government said that while all current emergency orders will remain in place until the end of June, the province will review each order on a case-by-case basis to determine if it can be adjusted or lifted as Ontario reopens.

“Extending these emergency orders gives our front-line health-care providers the necessary flexibility to rapidly respond to urgent needs and protect our most vulnerable,” Premier Doug Ford said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Even though we’re seeing decreasing infection rates with increased testing levels, we can’t let our guard down just yet. We need to keep these emergency measures in place to support our front-line heroes and we must all continue following the public health advice so we can reopen more of the province safely and gradually.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Ford government has allowed 31 of 34 public health units — Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex excluded — to enter Stage 2 of reopening.

Gatherings of up to 10 people, an increase from the previous five, are now allowed across the entire province. Places of worship are now allowed to operate with 30 per cent capacity.

Ontario first declared a state of emergency on March 17 due to the pandemic and under the act is able to issue emergency orders.

2:25 Coronavirus outbreak: What is the economic impact of extending Ontario’s emergency order? Coronavirus outbreak: What is the economic impact of extending Ontario’s emergency order?