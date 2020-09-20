Ontario reports 365 new coronavirus cases after over 40K tests completed

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 365 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 46,849.

It marks a drop compared to Saturday when 407 cases were reported.

“Locally, Toronto is reporting 113 new cases, with 108 in Peel and 38 in York,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“Sixty-nine per cent of today’s new cases are in people under the age of 40.”

Elliott said the province completed 40,127 additional tests, breaking the provincial record for the second day in a row.

One new death was also announced on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,827.

— More to come

