Manitoba election 2023: Find your riding, local candidates

Ahead of the Manitoba election on Oct. 3, Global News has profiled all 57 ridings in the province so you can find your riding, learn more about the local candidates running in your riding and see how your riding has voted in past elections.
Use the lookup tool below to find your Manitoba riding before you head to the polls on Oct. 3.
List of all Manitoba ridings in the 2023 election
Agassiz
Assiniboia
Borderland
Brandon East
Brandon West
Burrows
Concordia
Dauphin
Dawson Trail
Elmwood
Flin Flon
Fort Garry
Fort Richmond
Fort Rouge
Fort Whyte
Interlake-Gimli
Keewatinook
Kildonan-River East
Kirkfield Park
La Vérendrye
Lac du Bonnet
Lagimodière
Lakeside
McPhillips
Midland
Morden-Winkler
Notre Dame
Point Douglas
Portage la Prairie
Radisson
Red River North
Riding Mountain
Riel
River Heights
Roblin
Rossmere
Seine River
Selkirk
Southdale
Springfield-Ritchot
Spruce Woods
St. Boniface
St. James
St. Johns
St. Vital
Steinbach
Swan River
The Maples
The Pas-Kameesak
Thompson
Transcona
Turtle Mountain
Tuxedo
Tyndall Park
Union Station
Waverley
Wolseley
