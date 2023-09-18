Manitoba election 2023 results: The Pas-Kameesak

The Pas-Kameesak is a provincial riding located in Northern Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by New Democratic Party MLA Amanda Lathlin who first took office in 2015. Lathlin collected 3,180 votes, winning 57.9 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent The Pas-Kameesak in Northern Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates New Democratic Party: Amanda Lathlin (Incumbent) PC Manitoba: Alan McLauchlan Liberal: Alvina Rundle