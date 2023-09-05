SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Promises made on key issues in the 2023 Manitoba election

Issues
    Issues

    Crime and justice

    Progressive Conservative

     

    New Democratic
    NDP released a five-point plan to get tougher on crime. The plan includes improved bail measures, being harder on drug dealers, a security rebate program for homes and businesses, hiring 100 mental health workers to work with police, and housing and mental health supports.

     

    Liberal
    Green

     

    Poverty and affordability

    Progressive Conservative

     

    New Democratic

     

    Liberal
    Green

     

    Health

    Progressive Conservative

     

    New Democratic
    NDP Leader Wab Kinew says if his party wins it will ensure emergency departments are available at the Victoria, Seven Oaks and Concordia Hospitals. Kinew says his party would build a centre of excellence for joint surgery at Concordia hospital. Will add 200 more paramedics by the end of their first term, if elected.

     

    Liberal
    Green

     

    Child poverty

    Progressive Conservative

     

    New Democratic

     

    Liberal
    Green

     

    Addictions and mental health

    Progressive Conservative

     

    New Democratic

     

    Liberal
    Green

     

    Housing and homelessness

    Progressive Conservative

     

    New Democratic
    Promises to bring in stronger rent control and save renters money with an increased $700 tax credit.

     

    Liberal
    Promises to bring in new rent hike and eviction protections for tenants and seniors. Also planning same-day housing to ensure no one is sleeping in Manitoba parks or bus shelter by 2025.
    Green

     

    ManitobaElectionmanitoba electionElection promiseselection 2023promise trackerParty Promises
    © 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
