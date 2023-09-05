Promises made on key issues in the 2023 Manitoba election

Crime and justice
Progressive Conservative
New Democratic
NDP released a five-point plan to get tougher on crime. The plan includes improved bail measures, being harder on drug dealers, a security rebate program for homes and businesses, hiring 100 mental health workers to work with police, and housing and mental health supports.
Liberal
Green
Poverty and affordability
Progressive Conservative
New Democratic
Liberal
Green
Health
Progressive Conservative
New Democratic
NDP Leader Wab Kinew says if his party wins it will ensure emergency departments are available at the Victoria, Seven Oaks and Concordia Hospitals. Kinew says his party would build a centre of excellence for joint surgery at Concordia hospital. Will add 200 more paramedics by the end of their first term, if elected.
Liberal
Green
Child poverty
Progressive Conservative
New Democratic
Liberal
Green
Addictions and mental health
Progressive Conservative
New Democratic
Liberal
Green
Housing and homelessness
Progressive Conservative
New Democratic
Promises to bring in stronger rent control and save renters money with an increased $700 tax credit.
Liberal
Promises to bring in new rent hike and eviction protections for tenants and seniors. Also planning same-day housing to ensure no one is sleeping in Manitoba parks or bus shelter by 2025.
Green
