Manitoba NDP raised and spent more money than Tories in 2023 election campaign

New figures show Manitoba New Democrats raised and spent more money than the Progressive Conservatives in last year’s election campaign.

Documents filed with Elections Manitoba show the NDP garnered just over $971,000 in contributions, fundraising and other income en route to victory.

That was roughly $307,000 more than what the Tories raised.

The NDP also outspent opponents, with $1.8 million in expenses and transfers to candidates compared with $1.5 million for the Tories.

The election saw the Tories lose power after seven years in office, as the NDP captured 34 of the 57 legislature seats.

The Liberals, which were reduced to one seat, raised $120,000 and spent $183,000.