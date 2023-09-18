Manitoba election 2023 results: Burrows

Burrows is a provincial riding located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This riding is currently represented by New Democratic Party MLA Diljeet Brar who first took office in 2019. Brar collected 2,555 votes, winning 39.7 per cent of the vote in the 2019 Manitoba provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Burrows in Winnipeg, Manitoba during the upcoming Manitoba provincial election on Oct. 3. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates New Democratic Party: Diljeet Brar (Incumbent) PC Manitoba: Nav Brar Liberal: Garry Alejo